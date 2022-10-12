Skybox Security names Netpoleon as new Australian distributor

Security posture management vendor Skybox Security has appointed Netpoleon as its newest distributor in Australia.

The deal expands from Skybox’s existing agreement with Netpoleon’s ASEAN business and will serve as an expansion into Australia and broaden market reach.

Skybox’s platform provides visibility, analytics and automation services to map, prioritise and remediate vulnerabilities across an organisation. It also optimises security policies, actions and change processes across all corporate networks and cloud environments.

The company also launched a software-as-a-service version of the security posture management platform, claiming to be the first major security policy and vulnerability Management vendor with a complete SaaS offering for hybrid environments, and the only vendor to offer both on-premise and SaaS offerings.

“Working with a distributor that understands our customers’ needs, has a dense partner ecosystem, and a mature security practice makes partnering with Netpoleon a strong choice for our next phase of growth,” Skybox APAC and Japan vice president Shantanu Srivastava said.

Srivastava added that as ANZ enterprises look to keep pace with advancing threats, Skybox unifies vulnerability and policy management capabilities, allowing organisations to create mature, consistent and enterprise-wide security posture management programs.

“Our risk-based approach encompassing security posture management, vulnerability management, and security policy management, gives security teams the means to understand quickly which threats pose the most significant risk and what to do about them,” he said.

Netpoleon ANZ regional director Paul Lim said Netpoleon ASEAN is already a key distributor for Skybox in the Southeast Asian region and that extending the success of this partnership to Australia was a logical step towards broadening market reach.

Lim added that the partnership would see the distributor provide professional services capabilities in ANZ to Skybox partners and shortening the time-to-value for customers. Netpoleon is also looking to expand the partnership into New Zealand and Japan in the near future.

Earlier this year, Netpoleon added email security provider Abnormal Security to its vendor roster for ANZ, which was the vendor's first at the time.

In April, the distie appointed Luke Scerri as its first chief technical officer, who had also been the first local executive hire for Netpoleon since launching officially in ANZ in December 2019.