SkyMesh acquires Harbour ISP's 6200 satellite customers

Brisbane-based telco and ISP SkyMesh has conditionally acquired 6200 satellite customers from Harbour ISP, through parent company Uniti Group.

The acquisition deal strengthens SkyMesh’s ambitions to grow in the Australasian market. SkyMesh has further plans to acquire mobile virtual network operators, fixed line and B2B businesses. Recently hired telco director Paul Torrisi is tasked to lead the acquisition charge.

The deal is expected to be completed in January 2023, whereby the businesses will transition customers from the Harbour ISP network to the SkyMesh network. Customers will then be supported by SkyMesh’s Australian based customer engagement centre, located in Brisbane.

The transaction is limited to the satellite customers of Harbour ISP, with other customers will continue to be served by Harbour ISP.

SkyMesh non-executive director Paul Torrisi said, “The business is incredibly well poised to integrate these customers smoothly and without interruption. This deal fits well into our acquisition strategy as we continue on that journey.”

This deal comes after SkyMesh’s acquisition of the customers of Clear Networks earlier this year. Owned by UK listed BigBlue Boradband PLC, SkyMesh currently service 50 thousand customers in remote locations across Australia via the NBN Sky Muster and fixed wireless products.

SkyMesh said the acquisition transaction is conditional upon Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval, and NBN Co consent.

Uniti Group chief executive Michael Simmons said, “After a period of discussion we are delighted to have concluded a transaction for our satellite customers to the ambitious market leading Australian business, SkyMesh.”

“We will continue to provide support services during the transition period and know these customers will be well looked after.”

SkyMesh managing director Stephen O’Shanassy said, “We are delighted to have Harbour ISP satellite customers join our ever-expanding base as part of this deal, and commit to providing best in class levels of service.”

Uniti Group acquired Mudgee, NSW-based Harbour ISP in November 2020 for $9.25 million, expanding its retail service provider side of its business, with Harbour being both an NBN and OptiComm reseller for greenfield and multi-dwelling unit developments like apartments.