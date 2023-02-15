SkyMesh reprises fixed line ambitions

By on
SkyMesh reprises fixed line ambitions

NBN satellite and wireless broadband provider SkyMesh, is returning to the fixed line market, the company said.

SkyMesh said its move back into fixed line services with NBN comes at a time when more regional areas are becoming fibre-enabled.

This week NBN announced that an additional one million homes and businesses will be eligible for full fibre as part of an additional $2.4 billion suburban and regional upgrade.

SkyMesh said it was increasing its footprint to deliver services for the complete suite of NBN’s access technologies and meet the new access demand .

"The expansion provides an opportunity for SkyMesh to provide the full range of NBN services, making it easier for customers to choose a provider that caters to their needs," SkyMesh director of sales and technical support Adele Corazzini said.

In 2018, SkyMesh sold its 11,000 fixed-line NBN customers to Superloop in a $1.5 million deal.

The company said the departure from the fixed line market was part of a focus on core satellite and fixed wireless offerings.

Based in Brisbane and owned by UK listed  Bigblu Broadband, SkyMesh completed the acquisition of the satellite operations of Harbour ISP for $5.2 million in December.

The company said the satellite operations acquired currently consisted of around 6000 customers.

The board of the company’s parent  has flagged that it continues to explore the potential ASX listing of SkyMesh.

SkyMesh currently connects over 55,000 premises to the NBN.

