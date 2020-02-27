Sliced Tech scores defense implementation deal

Sliced Tech has been selected to implement a new enterprise student management system for the Australian Department of Defence.



The Canberra-based company will implement and sustain software platform developed by Brisbane-based ISV, TechnologyOne, which won its own contract with the department in October 2019.

Sliced Tech will implement and sustain this system over the next three years.



Commander Australian Defence College Major General Mick Ryan said the new software platform represents a significant modernisation of Defence’s student management system.



“The EducationOne platform will provide a single, Defence-wide integrated system, replacing more than 50 separate databases, spreadsheets and other software programs,” Ryan said.



“The new platform will enable us to streamline student administration and better track the qualifications attained by our people throughout their Defence career.



“Information technology systems are a crucial enabler for Defence, and this new system demonstrates our commitment to making the Defence learning environment more continuous, accessible and adaptive.”



The new student management system platform will be hosted on a secure cloud capability.



“Using this secure cloud platform provides us with the security, scalability and flexibility required to modernise and further develop the Defence learning environment,” Ryan added.



Use of the new student management system will commence at the Australian Defence College, Australian Defence Force Academy and Royal Military College ‑ Duntroon from April 2020.



Defence said It will be rolled out to all 115 of its learning centres Australia-wide over the next two years.