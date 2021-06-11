Smarter City Solutions scores NSW Council deal for parking fine issuance solution

Sydney-based ISV and integrator Smarter City Solutions has won a deal to provide its vCompliance parking compliance solution to The Hills Shire Council in New South Wales, to work with the NSW State Government’s Print and Post program.

vCompliance is a platform used to record and send evidence to Revenue NSW, who can then immediately send the fine to the end recipient, replacing a manual process that has been problematic in the past.

The Hills Shire Council general manager Michael Edgar said the program is the perfect example of looking for ways to use technology to improve processes that provide better service delivery, reliability and quality in an environment that also enhances safety.

“The Print and Post program provides a seamless solution, making it more efficient whilst maintaining accuracy. As this technology becomes proven over time, I am confident other regulators will see the advantages.” Edgar said.

With vCompliance, license plate recognition is integrated with a smartphone app, data verification and Bluetooth belt printers to streamline the process of issuing infringement notices.

“The Smarter City Solutions team are leaders in tailoring solutions for our clients by developing intelligent and customised technologies which can be integrated with both contemporary and legacy systems,” said Smarter City Solutions head of business development Michael Doherty

“In NSW, it is mandatory that local councils submit evidence of a parking infringement to the government in order for Revenue NSW to issue the fine, which is a hassle for councils and causes an unnecessary burden for motorists.

“vCompliance minimises the input required by a Council into the process and ensures that they can confidently opt into Revenue NSW’s new initiative and expect a seamless and streamlined parking infringement process.”