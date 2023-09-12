SnapLogic names Matt Moore as APJ alliances head

By on
SnapLogic names Matt Moore as APJ alliances head
Matt Moore, SnapLogic

Generative integration software vendor SnapLogic has appointed Matt Moore as its head of alliances for its Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

Moore, who was hired from Amazon Web Services, is expected to further strengthen SnapLogic’s presence and strategic partnerships across APJ as the vendor looks to tap into the demand for AI-led integration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt as the Head of Alliances for APJ."

"With his extensive industry experience and expertise in driving crucial business insights, we are confident he will play a pivotal role in fortifying SnapLogic’s presence and strategic partnerships across the region,” SnapLogic VP partner sales and OEM Jason Wakeam said.

“As the demand for iPaaS solutions intensifies, Matt’s leadership will be instrumental in navigating the evolving and fast-growing landscape.”

Moore was most recently the ANZ senior manager of global software ISVs at AWS from 2022 to 2023, and APJ director of alliances for AWS at Databricks from 2020 to 2022.

Prior to that, Moore worked at NetApp from 2017 to 2020, Brocade Communications from 2016 to 2017, Citrix from 2011 to 2016.

“SnapLogic has a very clear approach to its customers and, by association, its partners."

"Our primary goal is to reduce complexity via integration, helping them get to business insights faster and in a repeatable and scalable fashion."

"We can’t achieve that mission without technology and consulting partners who share our unwavering commitment to prioritising what’s right for the customer," Moore said.

