SnapLogic to be available on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

Integration and enterprise automation platform SnapLogic has announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, as well as its achievement of a Google Cloud Ready Alloy DB designation.

SnapLogic’s solution automates stages of integration in business processes, moving data in and out of Google Cloud.

The solution provides "Google Snap Packs" that make it easier for customers to create and manage Google Cloud integration pipelines through low-code/no-code tools, and artificial intelligence assisted recommendation logic.

Google Cloud marketplace allows its users to quickly deploy software packages that run on Google Cloud with no manual configuration required.

“The combination of Google Cloud and SnapLogic gives business and technology teams the power to thrive through focused, scalable innovation and fact-based decision making,” SnapLogic chief technology officer Jeremiah Stone said.

“The current business environment demands rapid, data-driven decision making and operations.”

“With SnapLogic and Google Cloud, we’ve been able to empower our customers with the real-time access to data that they need to inform critical business functions,” Credera, partner data and insights, Ryan Gross said.

“We can easily and quickly move data as needed from the applications and other sources it may reside into databases for accelerated analysis.”

SnapLogic also announced its achievement of a Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, which is Google Cloud’s newest fully managed PostgreSQL- compatible database service for most demanding enterprise database workloads.

SnapLogic’s Google Cloud Ready AlloyDB is designed for Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB and is validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and alter their existing functionality for optimal outcomes.

“The Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designation ensures that customers can quickly and effectively integrate SnapLogic’s widely-adopted platform and data movement capabilities with the AlloyDB database service, helping them more easily bring data into AlloyDB for superior performance, scale, and availability,” Google Cloud's director of technology partnerships Ritika Suri said.