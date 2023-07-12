Snom Technology activates partner program in ANZ

By on
Snom Technology activates partner program in ANZ
Stephen Fuchs, Snom Technology.

German telephony manufacturer Snom Technology GmbH has announced the availability of its partner program in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

According to Snom, the program is successful within European markets and aims to provide enhanced support and benefits to its reseller network.

Under the program, partners are offered access to demo devices and project support to improve customer engagement and obtain cash rebates up to $33 on products purchased through official Snom distributors in the region.

Distributors across ANZ include Digital Techniques Asia, Leader Computer Products and Atlas Gentech.

Snom also said that local value-added resellers, carrier and system integrators can claim a free Snom device of their choice upon registering for service level agreements and certification programs.

"Snom is committed to investing in Australian and New Zealand’s channel partners and providing them with the necessary tools and support to succeed," the vendor's channel director Australia and New Zealand Stephan Fuchs said.

He said that Snom plans to invest in a local team to support the development of its channel network in the region and that the company is “taking all necessary steps to make this possible”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
atlas gentech digital techniques asia leader computer products snom snom technology stephan fuchs telco

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia
Microsoft bumps up penalties for partner violations

Microsoft bumps up penalties for partner violations

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?