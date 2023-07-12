Snom Technology activates partner program in ANZ

German telephony manufacturer Snom Technology GmbH has announced the availability of its partner program in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

According to Snom, the program is successful within European markets and aims to provide enhanced support and benefits to its reseller network.

Under the program, partners are offered access to demo devices and project support to improve customer engagement and obtain cash rebates up to $33 on products purchased through official Snom distributors in the region.

Distributors across ANZ include Digital Techniques Asia, Leader Computer Products and Atlas Gentech.

Snom also said that local value-added resellers, carrier and system integrators can claim a free Snom device of their choice upon registering for service level agreements and certification programs.

"Snom is committed to investing in Australian and New Zealand’s channel partners and providing them with the necessary tools and support to succeed," the vendor's channel director Australia and New Zealand Stephan Fuchs said.

He said that Snom plans to invest in a local team to support the development of its channel network in the region and that the company is “taking all necessary steps to make this possible”.