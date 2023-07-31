Snow Software adds new discount structures, scorecards to partner program

Snow Software adds new discount structures, scorecards to partner program

Technology intelligence software vendor Snow Software has unveiled a redesigned partner program aimed to be more transparent and merit-based.

The program has added new discount structures, partner scorecards, a partner rewards program, free eLearning, sales shadowing opportunities, a new partner portal and more.

Snow said the new program is designed to reflect the diversity in partners and provide equitable support “to ensure success” at every step.

“The partner ecosystem at Snow is one with a diverse array of resellers, managed service providers, global systems integrators, independent software vendors and more."

"As such, they are a true extension of our team,” Snow channel leader Vinod Chumber said.

“As Snow demonstrates the power of technology intelligence to the market, we want to ensure our partner ecosystem is empowered to address the ever-increasing challenges our customers face like swelling costs, impending risk and proof of value – as well as capitalising on new market opportunities.”

The program focuses on four core areas - value, transparency, rewards and training and certifications.

“Value” covers new discount structures, training, certifications, sales shadowing opportunities; “Transparency” includes Partner Scorecards, which provides partners with real-time information on where they stand in the program; “Rewards” covers a new partner rewards program; and the “Training and Certifications” involves the Snow Academy eLearning portal now free for partners to access, as well as the launch of new sales and pre-sales content.

“There is so much more that we’ve adapted for our new program to allow our partners to unlock new areas of opportunity for their businesses and better serve customers and the market,” Chumber said.

“As technology intelligence unlocks new opportunities and insights for our customers, we felt it only fitting that our new and improved partner program follow suit."

