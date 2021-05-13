Snowflake aims to boost partner success with new ANZ partner manager

Data management solution vendor Snowflake has appointed former Rubrik ANZ channel manager Nick Laidler in the newly minted role of Australia and New Zealand partner manager.

Based in Melbourne, Laidler is tasked with overseeing training, technical support, and sales enablement to boost partner success with Snowflake products.

Laidler has worked across sales, and business and channel development in the IT industry for 12 years.

“I am excited to join a fast growing company and to take on this new role to help further Snowflake's success across the region, working closely with our partners to support their customers eliminate data silos, boost governance, and collaboration while delivering a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies,” Laidler said.

At Rubrik he drove the company’s ANZ regional partner business growth with alliances, distributors, resellers, and global system integrators.

He also previously worked in sales and partner management positions at Nimble Storage, Cohesity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and worked at Avnet Technology Solutions for almost six years in several roles.

Snowflake Asia Pacific sales vice president Peter O'Connor said, “Appointing Nick as partner manager further reinforces our focus on regional channel organisational growth to enhance our position as a leader in enabling enterprises to easily unify, integrate, analyse, and share their data.

“At the same time, his appointment reflects our strategy to add specific domain experts and industry technology leaders to ensure that we are anticipating every technology advantage to help our partners create winning customers relationships through delivering critical workloads, including data engineering, data warehousing, data lakes, data science, data sharing, and building and operating data applications.

“We expect Nick’s extensive experience to be pivotal as we continue to scale strategic partnerships from both a go-to-market and customer success perspective.”