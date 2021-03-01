Snowflake names VMware veteran Jon Robertson as APJ boss

Snowflake names VMware veteran Jon Robertson as APJ boss
Jon Robertson (Snowflake)

Data platform vendor Snowflake has appointed Jon Robertson as its president of Asia-Pacific and Japan.

In the newly created role, Robertson is responsible for driving the adoption and expansion of Snowflake’s Data Cloud in the local market to help customers use their data for business insights.

“Jon brings extensive knowledge of the local market and a strong track record of success in the cloud computing industry to both the Snowflake team and our customers in the APJ region,” Snowflake chief revenue officer Chris Degnan said.

“Jon’s leadership and expertise will expand Snowflake’s footprint and empower local enterprises to mobilise their data for business value.”

Robertson joins Snowflake from VMware, where he has worked since 2007 in a number of executive roles across Japan and Southeast Asia. He also worked at EMC and SAP prior to VMware.

At VMWare, Robertson was involved in strategic planning, business development, and client engagement.

Speaking on his new role, Robertson said, “Data is at the core of the most successful businesses today, and local enterprises can realise deep benefits from the power of Snowflake Data Cloud.”

“I’m proud to join the Snowflake team and work with clients across the region to show what’s possible for their businesses with Snowflake’s platform. I will continue the Snowflake commitment of putting customers first, within our local APJ organisations.”

