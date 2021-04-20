Software AG appoints industry veteran to lead ANZ

German integration and IoT platform provider Software AG has announced the appointment of Jing Tian to the position of vice president for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), filling the role that had been vacant since the departure of Stuart Rees last year.

The company recently launched a partner program and self-service partner portal and expanded its ANZ team by 20 percent in the last six months.

“I’m excited to be joining Software AG which is a market leader with innovative technologies in the area of Integration, application management, business transformation, the internet of things (IoT) and data analytics, which are key to running many digital transformation projects,” said Tian.

“The ANZ region has huge market potential and I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to successfully execute and achieve success on their technology and business strategies.”

Tian’s appointment will focus on growing the business across ANZ and achieving growth for the company’s product and platform solutions and services offerings in the areas of IoT, enterprise integration and business transformation, according to a statement from the company.

Tian has over 19 years of experience in the ICT industry across the ANZ region having held senior roles at well-known technology companies such as Oracle, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Symantec, EMC (RSA & VMware) and the SAS Institute, including sales director at Oracle and head of sales development Asia Pacific at LinkedIn.

Tian was also a community leader at the Oracle Women's Leadership (OWL) program in Australia where she helped drive initiatives that helped engage and empower female employees at Oracle.

“I am delighted to welcome Jing to the company. Her experience in the ICT industry will be key in accelerating the adoption of our Digital Business Platform. In addition, her skills in building and leading sales teams will be invaluable as we look to expand our customer base in Australia and New Zealand,” Software AG Asia Pacific & Japan chief operating officer Daisy Santosa said

“The ANZ region is an important one for Software AG and we are extremely excited about the opportunities this market offers. The pandemic has only highlighted the importance of how organisations can use technology to pivot to new ways of working so as to ensure business as usual and succeed in their digital transformation journey.”