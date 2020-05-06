Software AG engaging specialist partners to resell IoT

Diversified software-as-a-service vendor Software AG has expanded its partner ecosystem to include specialist services providers to resell internet-of-things (IoT) solutions.

Such partners include services providers in a number of verticals including mining, agriculture, transportation and more.

The partners in question would be working alongside Software AG to help develop industry-specific IoT solutions by banking on each partners’ expertise in their respective fields.

These partnerships build on Software AG’s current partnership with Telstra, which had resulted in the co-development of a digital automated water management solution based on Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform. That later turned into a multimillion-dollar deal to expand the vendor’s IoT offerings.

More recently, Melbourne-based transport and refrigeration services provider Quality Transport and Refrigeration Services (QTRS) signed on as a Software AG partner, after it developed the Mitsi Track IoT refrigeration management platform also on Cumulocity.

Software AG head of IoT for ANZ Tony Drewitt told CRN the company had started bringing in some specialist partners in 2019 following years of working with telcos like Telstra, but has since accelerated the onboarding into 2020.

“One of the core points that I wanted to ensure is that we partnered with organisations that have been our customers and have been well-established in their fields,” Drewitt said.

“There’s lots of companies that have been providing services in mining, agriculture, transport solutions and other industries for many years, lots of customers and lots of skills in those certain verticals.”

Some of the partners that joined in 2019 included service providers for government transportation, healthcare, insurance, and Software AG will be looking for similar companies but also to broaden its partner base.

Drewitt added that this year, Software AG will be moving beyond just IoT in terms of partners, citing that the value isn’t just in getting devices connected but on how to extract and analyse data.

“We’re not trying to put a limit on the number of partners but we also consider the quality of the partner and on what they are doing,” he said.

“If IoT continues to grow, the understanding of what customers and companies will do with the new sources of data will also keep growing and more players will come into the market, so there won’t be a shortage of opportunities of people wanting to partner with us.