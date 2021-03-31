Software AG launches partner program and self-service portal

Enterprise integration and IoT platform vendor Software AG has launched its new global partner program, PartnerConnect, as well as a portal to enable self-service for partners.

A statement from Software AG said it is currently working with over 50 active partners in ANZ and is looking to strengthen its channel network with new partners across consulting firms, global system integrators and niche service providers in integration and IoT.

The PartnerConnect program offer incentives for building skills, earning product certifications and co-selling.

It will offer two tiers: ‘Select’ and ‘Premier’.

Select level partners will have access to financial rewards, sales and marketing benefits, multiple selling models, enablement and open communication with the company.

Premier level partners gain the highest amount of partner incentives, a dedicated field partner manager, access to market development funds, demo and trial licenses, discounts on instructor-led training, RFP support and field sales/pre-sales support.

“The Australia and New Zealand region is an important one for Software AG and our partners are the cornerstone of our business. We want to ensure that we provide our partners with the necessary tools needed for them to be able to help customers succeed in their technology and business outcomes,” Software AG Australia and NZ partner growth director Srikanth Mohan said.

“Trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how businesses connect with consumers and each other. We aim to provide Australian and New Zealand based organisations with innovative solutions and industry specific integration applications that best meets their needs. We look forward to tackling the tremendous market opportunity in front of us.”

Software AG currently has offices in Sydney and Melbourne.