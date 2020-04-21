Software AG turns refrigeration specialist into IoT reseller

Software vendor Software AG has tapped Melbourne-based transport and refrigeration services provider Quality Transport and Refrigeration Services (QTRS) to resell its internet-of-things products.

QTRS will resell an IoT refrigeration management platform called Mitsi Track, which is powered by Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform.

The move is part of Software AG’s expansion of its IoT channel in Australia and New Zealand, including specialist services providers like QTRS, as well as those in agriculture, smart buildings, utilities and mining.

Mitsi Track was developed internally by QTRS, which can help track, monitor and control vehicle refrigeration units and save on costs caused by product spoilage of perishable cargo and loads due to temperature variations.

QTRS managing director Daniel Oxley-Boyd said it was an industry first to get so much data and information as the company now does from its vehicles.

“It’s a real differentiator and game changer for our business and we have had strong interest from manufacturers of the refrigeration units to expand the solution into Europe and New Zealand,” he said.

Software AG head of IoT for ANZ Tony Drewitt said, “With this new IoT technology, QTRS is now able to deliver real-time critical insights to what is happening to the vehicle’s contents.”

“This gives drivers and fleet operators better visibility of truck refrigeration unit performance which can help to significantly increase profits for farmers, operators and customers by saving wasted produce.”

Drewitt added Mitsi Track provides “a high level of transparency of the delivery process” with proof of temperature made a critical requirement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted even more the importance of having reliable refrigeration units for perishable produce especially when supply chain demands are under pressure,” he said.