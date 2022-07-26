Software Combined acquires fifth software provider Perth-based Omnitronics

Software Combined acquires fifth software provider Perth-based Omnitronics
Omnitronics' Omnicore Enterprise Dispatch
Omnitronics

Sydney-headquartered Software Combined has acquired Omnitronics, marking the software aggregator's fifth acquisition of the year.

Omnitronics provides tailored radio dispatch systems and interoperability and communication management systems, including its flagship product Omnicore Enterprise Dispatch.

“This acquisition adds a B2B product in an important niche built by an unusually talented and loyal group of engineers,” Software Combined chief executive Evert den Hollander said.

“The recently released Omnicore is world-class, and clients recognise that we respond to their changing demands.”

Omnitronics has offices in Perth, Brisbane and Miami and partnerships with distributors and resellers in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and across Asia. Its clients include organisations in public safety, mining, oil & gas, maritime and the urban transport sector.

Omnitronics’ chief executive officer John Florenca said he was ‘delighted’ the company had become part of Software Combined. 

“Their expertise, capabilities and financial backing unlock exciting growth opportunities. Our clients will be thrilled to see us joining a larger entity with strong ambitions.”

Commenting on Software Combined market strategy Hollander said, “we commit to protect the business, optimise operations and inject capital for long-term growth.”

 “The operating environment is currently volatile, particularly for IT business owners looking for capital or orderly exit….Software Combined can offer that stability.”

In May this year, Software Combined pulled software providers Streamtime, Scope Systems, Energy Inspection and MacroView into its portfolio.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
