Software development tools vendor SmartBear names Aquion as ANZ distie

Software development and testing tools vendor SmartBear has named Aquion as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

US-headquartered SmartBear specialises in tools for application performance monitoring, software development, software testing, API testing and API management. 

The vendor said its products are used by some 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at some 32,000 organisations, which include tech giants like Microsoft, Adobe and FedEx, amongst others.

The company lists Perth-based Pencil.IT, Sydney-headquartered Planit Testing and Melbourne-based Ampion as its Australian channel partners.

“Innovation continues to accelerate across businesses in every vertical across Australia and New Zealand,” SmartBear vice president for Asia-Pacific YS Lee said.

“Aquion’s long history of delivering high business value to enterprises and the market-leading portfolio of SmartBear solutions are being brought together to enable even faster innovation to be delivered to customers throughout the APAC region.”

Aquion chief operating officer Richard Thomas said, “SmartBear is a great addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to increasing the market in their core offerings around tools for application performance monitoring, software development, and software testing.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with SmartBear, and we’re excited to support them in building their channel approach and maximise channel sales in ANZ.”

Founded in 2000, Aquion specialises in scalable end-to-end enterprise solutions, specifically procurement for software buyers. Its portfolio ranges from cybersecurity to systems management solutions.

Last year, Aquion signed a master distribution agreement with IT infrastructure monitoring vendor Nagios Enterprises, which specialises in monitoring and alerting services for servers, switches, applications and services to help identify and resolve IT infrastructure problems before they affect critical business processes.

The vendor at the time said appointing Aquion was part of a strategy to expand its global partner base while also providing existing partners with more ready to access support and vertical expertise.

