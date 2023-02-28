Software vendor Capsifi rejigs leadership team

Enterprise software provider Capsifi has appointed a new leadership team, with Andrew Barkla, one of the company's original angel investors, taking the helm as chair.

Barkla's most recent role was as chief executive and managing director of ASX listed IDP Education.

Former chief commercial officer at Salesforce and tech industry veteran Ian McAdam, was made the chief executive of Capsifi.

Meanwhile, Tony Mascarenhas has moved from cyber security vendor Imperva to take up the role as Capsifi's chief revenue officer, responsible for driving earnings growth for the company globally through direct sales and partner channels.

The new leadership team lineup, comes after Capsifi founder Dr Terry Roach returned to leading the company's strategy and vision for product innovation.

Roach was the former chief executive of Capsifi.

Capsifi was founded in 2013, and its digital business platform supports architects in planning and managing tranformation initiatives.

The company received an $11 million investment from the public-private partnership Australian Business Growth Fund, set up by the federal government and six banks.