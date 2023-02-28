Software vendor Capsifi rejigs leadership team

By on
Software vendor Capsifi rejigs leadership team
Terry Roach, Capsifi

Enterprise software provider Capsifi has appointed a new leadership team, with Andrew Barkla, one of the company's original angel investors, taking the helm as chair. 

Barkla's most recent role was as chief executive and managing director of ASX listed IDP Education.

Former chief commercial officer at Salesforce and tech industry veteran Ian McAdam, was made the chief executive of Capsifi.

Meanwhile, Tony Mascarenhas has moved from cyber security vendor Imperva to take up the role as Capsifi's chief revenue officer, responsible for driving earnings growth for the company globally through direct sales and partner channels.

The new leadership team lineup, comes after Capsifi founder Dr Terry Roach returned to leading the company's strategy and vision for product innovation.

Roach was the former chief executive of Capsifi.

Capsifi was founded in 2013, and its digital business platform supports architects in planning and managing tranformation initiatives.

The company received  an $11 million investment from the public-private partnership Australian Business Growth Fund, set up by the federal government and six banks.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew barkla capsifi ian mcadam sales & marketing terry roach

Partner Content

Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Australian IoT startup funding the highest ever

Australian IoT startup funding the highest ever
ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks

ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?