SoftwareOne acquires Sydney ISV GorillaStack

Multinational managed services provider SoftwareOne has acquired Sydney-based software developer GorillaStack.
GorillaStack’s flagship product is a cloud cost management and real-time event monitoring SaaS platform for Amazon Web Services, and is currently working on a version for Microsoft Azure.
The acquisition bolsters SoftwareOne’s capabilities within automation and security for the cloud and accelerates its own roadmap towards developing a cloud management platform.
GorillaStack’s platform will be added to SoftwareOne’s PyraCloud solution, its spend management platform for software and cloud environments. The platform will also be available on a standalone basis as “GorillaStack by PyraCloud”.
SoftwareOne chief executive Dieter Schlosser said, “This acquisition will enhance PyraCloud as a unique platform in the market by horizontally integrating the digital software supply chain and allowing customers to manage their assets in a hybrid, multi-cloud environment.”
“Furthermore, this transaction reflects SoftwareONE’s ability to secure attractive capability-led acquisition opportunities, even during the most challenging times.”
GorillaStack CEO Oliver Berger said, “We are excited about joining SoftwareONE and bringing market-leading cloud management and real-time security capabilities to customers globally.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.