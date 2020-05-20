SoftwareOne acquires Sydney ISV GorillaStack

Multinational managed services provider SoftwareOne has acquired Sydney-based software developer GorillaStack.

GorillaStack’s flagship product is a cloud cost management and real-time event monitoring SaaS platform for Amazon Web Services, and is currently working on a version for Microsoft Azure.

The acquisition bolsters SoftwareOne’s capabilities within automation and security for the cloud and accelerates its own roadmap towards developing a cloud management platform.

GorillaStack’s platform will be added to SoftwareOne’s PyraCloud solution, its spend management platform for software and cloud environments. The platform will also be available on a standalone basis as “GorillaStack by PyraCloud”.

SoftwareOne chief executive Dieter Schlosser said, “This acquisition will enhance PyraCloud as a unique platform in the market by horizontally integrating the digital software supply chain and allowing customers to manage their assets in a hybrid, multi-cloud environment.”

“Furthermore, this transaction reflects SoftwareONE’s ability to secure attractive capability-led acquisition opportunities, even during the most challenging times.”

GorillaStack CEO Oliver Berger said, “We are excited about joining SoftwareONE and bringing market-leading cloud management and real-time security capabilities to customers globally.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.