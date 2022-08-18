SoftwareONE names Data#3's Jelaine Doncaster as ANZ managing director

Global IT services firm SoftwareONE has appointed long-time Data#3 talent Jelaine Doncaster as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Doncaster takes over as the firm’s first full time ANZ MD since 2021, replacing Stuart Hogben, who joined Aussie MSP Interactive in February this year. SoftwareONE APAC transition and transformation lead Uwe Schlager filled in as acting managing director prior to Doncaster’s hiring.

“Jelaine’s strategic and commercial approach, as well as her exceptional leadership capability, make her the perfect person to deliver growth in Australia and New Zealand,” SoftwareONE APAC regional president Raphael Erb said.

Doncaster joins SoftwareONE following a lengthy career at Data#3, where she worked for close to 20 years in various management roles. She joined in 2003 as manager of licensing solutions for its Queensland business, and was named national sales manager for software solutions in 2011. Doncaster was then promoted to general manager for software solutions in 2015, which she held until her departure this month.

Prior to Data#3, Doncaster worked at managed services provider Sunrise Computer Systems (now part of Datacom) from 1994 to 2002 as manager for licensing solutions.

Commenting on her new role, Doncaster said SoftwareONE would be well positioned to support both enterprise and SMB customers manage and optimise their technology, off the back of its strong history of reselling and advisory consulting and extending its reach into services.

“Our relationship with Microsoft is an integral part of our business and as Microsoft evolves, so too will we continue to evolve alongside them. Complementary to that, our advisory services, multi-vendor, and services business gives us an edge in the market which allows us to complete the picture for our customers,” Doncaster said.

“We have an exceptionally talented team that is globally recognised and to be able to lead them though this next phase is a privilege and very exciting.”

In January, SoftwareONE signed a strategic multi-year relationship with Amazon Web Services, providing a second major cloud platform on which to build services for clients.

In 2019, the company started expanding into managed services to its product portfolio, expanding from its software-centric consulting offerings. Locally, SoftwareONE is a Microsoft License Solution Provider (LSP) and has Azure Expert Managed Services Provider competency.