SolarWinds adds new tier quals, benefits to partner program

Observability and IT management vendor SolarWinds has added new tier qualifications and benefits to its Transform Partner Program, with the aim of helping its partners grow further.

The program will also get a new go-to-market approach, revenue pools, cloud marketplaces and more, as well as providing partners additional flexibility in how they achieve their targets and specialisation options for database and ITSM solutions.

Partners can also qualify for top tiers more easily and increased access to new revenue opportunities and benefits.

“We are pleased with the positive response from partners about how SolarWinds Transform Partner Program is helping them grow their business,” SolarWinds global channel chief Chad Reese said.

“The program has already had an amazing impact on both our business and our partners’ success, with a strong Net Promoter Score demonstrating positive feedback from partners. That’s why we are adding even more improvements to our channel offerings this year.”

SolarWind's Transform Partner Program was launched last year aiming to help partners better support their customers’ digital transformation and innovation efforts, through the company’s technology solutions, including comprehensive full-stack observability powered by AIOps, database, service management, security, and automation capabilities.

The program also aims to help SolarWinds partners drive digital transformation for their customers, enhancing operational efficiency, optimising performance, and strengthening their overall IT infrastructure.