SolarWinds launches first Australian IT service management data centre

IT management software vendor SolarWinds has launched its first Australian IT service management (ITSM) data centre in Sydney.

The new ITSM data centre aims to improve SolarWinds’ software as a service offering, enabling lower latency, accelerated responsiveness and increased customer performance for users in the region.

SolarWinds said this expanded customer availability not only benefits Australian customers but businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

“The new Sydney ITSM data centre provides a solution to the demand we’ve been seeing from customers in this space,” SolarWinds group vice president, engineering Sai Krishna said.

The new data centre also aims to enable customers to better demonstrate compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

“A growing number of companies in the region seek to comply with data residency while delivering a great user experience.

“The launch of our first data centre in Australia demonstrates our ongoing investment in the local market and our steadfast commitment to the APJ region more broadly.”

“Most importantly, it offers Australian organisations greater control over their data and further improves the performance of SolarWinds Service Desk in the region.”

Krishna will be presenting tomorrow at the itSMF National Service Management Conference at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

SolarWinds recently honoured Intrepid Solutions, NEXTGEN and Adrian Yaw from M.Tech Products at its SolarWinds 2023 Asia Pacific Japan summit in Bangkok.

In October 2022, SolarWinds unveiled its first formal channel program since it shifted its MSP business into a separate company.

