SolarWinds' Mike Prieto moves to ANZ regional director role

Mike Prieto, SolarWinds’ now-former head of Asia Pacific channel sales, has been appointed as the company’s new regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

Prieto replaces Anthony Daniel who moved to WatchGuard in March of this year.

Reporting to APAC sales vice president Sojung Lee, Prieto will be responsible for strategy and direction for growth in the ANZ region.

The company said his specific focus will be on developing deeper relationships with “Appointing Mike is a crucial step in our investment and commitment to the ANZ business, as it supports the broader APAC region as a growth engine for SolarWinds globally,” Lee said.

“With Mike’s extensive local and regional industry experience and passion for the business, we’re excited to see him grow and deepen SolarWinds coverage as we better serve our valued customers and channel partners.”

Prieto has spent 25 years in the IT industry and moved back to Sydney from Singapore in 2019. Before starting with SolarWinds eight months ago, he held director and vice president positions with various companies including Dell EMC, HP and Micron.

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled to be leading the local ANZ business for a market leader like SolarWinds,” said Prieto.

“With my experience, I look forward to contributing to further supporting the sales team and ultimately supporting our customers together with our channel partners through the challenges they face today when it comes to IT operations management.”

SolarWinds’ said Prieto’s experience and understanding of the market will prove invaluable when exploring new opportunities at SolarWinds.