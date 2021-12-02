SolarWinds names new global channel chief

IT management platform vendor SolarWinds has created a new global channel chief position, appointing channel veteran Jeff McCullough to help the company build a new channel strategy.

McCullough, whose title is worldwide partner sales vice president, is tasked with helping the vendor build a partner program strategy and enhance its relationships with resellers, services providers, systems integrators and distributors, the company said in a statement.

“Welcoming Jeff to the SolarWinds family is a key milestone in our global partner growth strategy and we believe Jeff’s industry experience and leadership will help us build collaborative business relationships, accelerate growth, and effectively expand our routes to market with system integrators, cloud service partners, channel resellers, and distributors,” SolarWinds chief revenue officer David Gardiner said.

McCullough has held various channel leadership roles for more than 20 years, most recently as the global partner and alliance sales vice president of third-party data centre maintenance company Park Place Technologies.

Prior, he was the Americas channel lead for Quest Software and then NetApp. He also spent 21 years working at Hewlett-Packard, working his way up to a channel executive position.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of a larger growth strategy, and I believe the team has a great opportunity to build momentum,” McCullough said of his appointment.

“Strategic partnerships will play a critical role to help accelerate that growth, and I look forward to leading the team and aligning our global partnering resources under one vision and strategy.”

Gardiner added, “For over 20 years, SolarWinds has been a trusted IT management software Partner for more than 300,000 organisations worldwide. As we drive to bring functionally scalable observability solutions to market in 2022, we’re excited to collaborate with our global Partner community to help customers with their business transformations and evolving needs.”

It was recently announced that SolarWinds’ directors have become the subject of a lawsuit led by investors who allege they knew about and failed to monitor cybersecurity risks to the company ahead of a breach that created a vulnerability in thousands of its customers' systems.