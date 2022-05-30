Somerville Group, Exigo Tech, Bluechip Infotech score Sophos ANZ partner awards

Security vendor Sophos has honoured its top Australia and New Zealand partners for its fiscal 2022, recognising those who have made “a significant” contribution to the delivery and sale of its products.

Sydney-headquartered Somerville Group was named ANZ partner of the year, while Sydney-based Exigo Tech was named rising star of the year. Bluechip Infotech was also named distributor of the year.

Somerville was awarded for “achieving outstanding results” and provided flexible and effective proposals that meet user needs, technical support and sales expansion measures “that leverage the strengths of Sophos solutions”.

Somerville Group chief executive Craig Somerville described the win as a reflection of the investment and technical expertise that Somerville has placed on building our cybersecurity practice in recent years.

He also praised what he described as the feature-rich solution set, support and expertise provided by Sophos in Australia.

"The technical training and support they provided and our collaborative working relationship has helped ensure the smooth execution of our customer engagements resulting in Somerville exceeding our growth target by 200 percent.”

“Sophos’ partnership strategy allows us to gain deep expertise with their solutions, which helps customers with protecting their potential attack surfaces and supports their overall requirement for compliance.

The relationship with Sophos also contributed to a broadening of the Somerville customer base this past year with 10 per cent new logo growth coming from cross-selling Sophos solutions across different enterprise departments.

"At the same time, we have seen a marked uptick in demand for the Sophos Managed Detection solution which enhances our ability to help our customers rise day in day out from the myriad of cybersecurity challenges they face to ensure business continuity and ongoing enterprise sustainability," he said.

Exigo Tech was honoured for “expanding” sales within its region and for achieving the best results among partners who have joined the Sophos partner program in the last three years.

Bluechip Infotech was awarded for developing an “aggressive and innovative” marketing campaign to increase awareness of the Sophos Synchronized Security products and product strategy.

The distie shared the news on LinkedIn, saying, We're genuinely grateful for this recognition and this wouldn't be possible without the hard work of our fantastic Bluechip Sophos Team!”

“To Sophos ANZ, thank you, and here’s to a better and stronger FY23 together!”

Sophos ANZ channel sales director Charles de Jesus said, "Congratulations to our award-winning partners for their outstanding achievements over the past year. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, this year’s winners are clearly leading trusted security advisors, helping to keep ANZ businesses safe against advanced threats.”

“Sophos is proud to recognise this year’s winners and to thank them for their dedication to delivering industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.”