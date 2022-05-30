Somerville Group, Exigo Tech, Bluechip Infotech score Sophos ANZ partner awards

By on
Somerville Group, Exigo Tech, Bluechip Infotech score Sophos ANZ partner awards

Security vendor Sophos has honoured its top Australia and New Zealand partners for its fiscal 2022, recognising those who have made “a significant” contribution to the delivery and sale of its products.

Sydney-headquartered Somerville Group was named ANZ partner of the year, while Sydney-based Exigo Tech was named rising star of the year. Bluechip Infotech was also named distributor of the year.

Somerville was awarded for “achieving outstanding results” and provided flexible and effective proposals that meet user needs, technical support and sales expansion measures “that leverage the strengths of Sophos solutions”.

Somerville Group chief executive Craig Somerville described the win as a reflection of the investment and technical expertise that Somerville has placed on building our cybersecurity practice in recent years.

He also praised what he described as the feature-rich solution set, support and expertise provided by Sophos in Australia.

"The technical training and support they provided and our collaborative working relationship has helped ensure the smooth execution of our customer engagements resulting in Somerville exceeding our growth target by 200 percent.”

“Sophos’ partnership strategy allows us to gain deep expertise with their solutions, which helps customers with protecting their potential attack surfaces and supports their overall requirement for compliance.

The relationship with Sophos also contributed to a broadening of the Somerville customer base this past year with 10 per cent new logo growth coming from cross-selling Sophos solutions across different enterprise departments.

"At the same time, we have seen a marked uptick in demand for the Sophos Managed Detection solution which enhances our ability to help our customers rise day in day out from the myriad of cybersecurity challenges they face to ensure business continuity and ongoing enterprise sustainability," he said.

Exigo Tech was honoured for “expanding” sales within its region and for achieving the best results among partners who have joined the Sophos partner program in the last three years.

Bluechip Infotech was awarded for developing an “aggressive and innovative” marketing campaign to increase awareness of the Sophos Synchronized Security products and product strategy.

The distie shared the news on LinkedIn, saying, We're genuinely grateful for this recognition and this wouldn't be possible without the hard work of our fantastic Bluechip Sophos Team!”

“To Sophos ANZ, thank you, and here’s to a better and stronger FY23 together!”

Sophos ANZ channel sales director Charles de Jesus said, "Congratulations to our award-winning partners for their outstanding achievements over the past year. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, this year’s winners are clearly leading trusted security advisors, helping to keep ANZ businesses safe against advanced threats.”

“Sophos is proud to recognise this year’s winners and to thank them for their dedication to delivering industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluechip infotech exigo tech security somerville group sophos

Partner Content

5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses

Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses
Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions

Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions
The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?