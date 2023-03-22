Somerville partners with Mimecast for cybersecurity solutions

Sydney IT solutions provider Somerville has been appointed as a partner by email and collaboration security company Mimecast.

As a Mimecast partner, Somerville will gain access to the entire range of Mimecast’s cybersecurity services for email, web and data.

Somerville will also work with Mimecast to ensure its customers can keep their people, data, and communications secure and protected.

Mimecast currently provides cybersecurity solutions to organisations using Microsoft 365 which means Somerville has the opportunity to grow in the enterprise market with services designed to complement the capabilities of Microsoft Exchange and Office 365.

Somerville’s current portfolio of cybersecurity vendors includes Check Point Software Technologies, Sophos, Microsoft, CrowdStrike and Devicie, some of which integrate with Mimecast

Somerville highlighted that “Mimecast’s security solutions are a perfect complement to Somerville’s capacity to deliver the security, scale, availability, resilience, and efficiency that organisations require to protect them from malicious activity, human error and potential technology failure.”

“The threat landscape continues to evolve, and organisations are looking to their IT partner for support in a world where the vast majority of attacks are mounted via email and businesses are relying on individuals opening and dealing with rogue messages," the solutions provider's chief executive Craig Somerville said.

“With Mimecast, we’ll now be working with a channel-first company and deploying its forward-thinking solutions which are able to provide solid protection and effective security services," Somerville continued.

Earlier this month, Sydney-based technology services provider Atturra made plans to acquire Somerville Group for $15 million in cash and 1,647,059 Atturra shares.

Last month, Somerville partnered with data protection company Veeam to offer offsite and offline immutable backups for cyber insurance and regulatory compliance.

Last year in August, Somerville celebrated its 40th anniversary as a business after a strong year of growth.

During February last year, Somerville launched a trans-Tasman network based on Cisco technology following a $1.2 million investment.