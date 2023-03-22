Somerville partners with Mimecast for cybersecurity solutions

By on
Somerville partners with Mimecast for cybersecurity solutions
Craig Somerville, Somerville

Sydney IT solutions provider Somerville has been appointed as a partner by email and collaboration security company Mimecast.

As a Mimecast partner, Somerville will gain access to the entire range of Mimecast’s cybersecurity services for email, web and data.

Somerville will also work with Mimecast to ensure its customers can keep their people, data, and communications secure and protected.

Mimecast currently provides cybersecurity solutions to organisations using Microsoft 365 which means Somerville has the opportunity to grow in the enterprise market with services designed to complement the capabilities of Microsoft Exchange and Office 365.

Somerville’s current portfolio of cybersecurity vendors includes Check Point Software Technologies, Sophos, Microsoft, CrowdStrike and Devicie, some of which integrate with Mimecast

Somerville highlighted that “Mimecast’s security solutions are a perfect complement to Somerville’s capacity to deliver the security, scale, availability, resilience, and efficiency that organisations require to protect them from malicious activity, human error and potential technology failure.”

“The threat landscape continues to evolve, and organisations are looking to their IT partner for support in a world where the vast majority of attacks are mounted via email and businesses are relying on individuals opening and dealing with rogue messages," the solutions provider's chief executive Craig Somerville said.

“With Mimecast, we’ll now be working with a channel-first company and deploying its forward-thinking solutions which are able to provide solid protection and effective security services," Somerville continued.

Earlier this month, Sydney-based technology services provider Atturra made plans to acquire Somerville Group for $15 million in cash and 1,647,059 Atturra shares.

Last month, Somerville partnered with data protection company Veeam to offer offsite and offline immutable backups for cyber insurance and regulatory compliance.

Last year in August, Somerville celebrated its 40th anniversary as a business after a strong year of growth.

During February last year, Somerville launched a trans-Tasman network based on Cisco technology following a $1.2 million investment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
craig somerville cybersecurity mimecast security somerville

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX
Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?