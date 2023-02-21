Somerville partners with Veeam for immutable backups

By on
Somerville partners with Veeam for immutable backups
Aden Axen, Somerville.
IT solutions provider Somerville will offer offsite and offline immutable backups for cyber insurance and regulatory compliance, following a partnering deal with data protection company Veeam.

Somerville deploys Veeam Backup and Replication, and the ONE virtual and data protection monitoring product to offer customers needing fully protected and readily accessible data to obtain cyber insurance.

This allowed Somerville to obtain the Veeam Customer Ready Competency for Off-site Backup.

The IT solutions provider also deployed Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365.

A Gold Veam Cloud and Service Provider Partner, Somerville's solution simplifies regulatory compliance and enables them to restore accidentally deleted data in Microsoft 365 through a self-service portal.

Aden Axen, the company's cloud services manager said the solution offers customers "tremendous confidence knowing their backups are tested, verified, monitored, reported on and available in a disaster recovery situation."

The backup solutions are available to customers on a pay-as-you-go basis with consumption based pricing.  

Somerville's security overhaul for Detmold Group earnt the managed service provider a finalist spot in the CRN 2022 Impact Awards.

The MSP deployed 1000 Sophos Central Intercept X Advanced with XDR and MTR Advanced solutions for users at Detmold, and 100 Sophos Central Intercept X Advanced for Servers, again with XDR and MTR.

In February last year, Somerville launched a $1.2 million trans-Tasman network using Cisco technology, spanning Auckland to Perth.

Tags:
data protection somerville strategy veaam

