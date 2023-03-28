Somerville secures Qld local and state govt supplier partner status

By on
Somerville secures Qld local and state govt supplier partner status
Craig Somerville
© Inserm / P. Latron

Queensland local government procurement organisation, Local Buy, has given Atturra-acquired and 2022 CRN Australia Impact Awards finalist, IT solutions provider Somerville, approved supplier partner status.

Local Buy was created by the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) to oversee procurement and probity services to reduce risk, for the whole of government of the state.

The Local Buy procurement model aims to streamline and accelerate service provision to government via extensive pre-approved supplier lists and quotation processes rather than onerous tenders.

“We look forward to delivering our industry leading services and solutions to Queensland governments through a fast and easy-to-use procurement vehicle that allows ICT users to complete their purchasing requirements in a streamlined manner and ultimately deliver better citizen services both faster and more cost-effectively," chief executive Craig Somerville said.

Somerville’s cloud services, data centre, network and security consulting, and standard hardware orders have been pre-approved to Local Buy and states that it will offer additional services for certification in the years ahead.

It has an established Queensland customer base including Big River, LSH Auto and Brisbane Grammar School. 

The Local Buy procurement remit includes Queensland local and state government departments, local government owned corporations, local government in other states, statutory bodies, universities, federal government and not-for-profit organisations,

 

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
government local buy procurement services somerville

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken
Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program

Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program
Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant

Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?