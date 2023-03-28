Somerville secures Qld local and state govt supplier partner status

Queensland local government procurement organisation, Local Buy, has given Atturra-acquired and 2022 CRN Australia Impact Awards finalist, IT solutions provider Somerville, approved supplier partner status.

Local Buy was created by the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) to oversee procurement and probity services to reduce risk, for the whole of government of the state.

The Local Buy procurement model aims to streamline and accelerate service provision to government via extensive pre-approved supplier lists and quotation processes rather than onerous tenders.

“We look forward to delivering our industry leading services and solutions to Queensland governments through a fast and easy-to-use procurement vehicle that allows ICT users to complete their purchasing requirements in a streamlined manner and ultimately deliver better citizen services both faster and more cost-effectively," chief executive Craig Somerville said.

Somerville’s cloud services, data centre, network and security consulting, and standard hardware orders have been pre-approved to Local Buy and states that it will offer additional services for certification in the years ahead.

It has an established Queensland customer base including Big River, LSH Auto and Brisbane Grammar School.

The Local Buy procurement remit includes Queensland local and state government departments, local government owned corporations, local government in other states, statutory bodies, universities, federal government and not-for-profit organisations,