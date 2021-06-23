Somerville unveils new branding, corporate structure

Sydney-based managed services provider Somerville has unveiled its newly refreshed branding to headline its new corporate structure.

In its announcement, the company said the rebrand reflects the next stake in the ground, realigning the business into four, streamlined technology pillars – Cloud, Connect, Secure and the Modern Workplace.

The new structure aims to strengthen the company’s strategic priorities of growing monthly recurring revenues in the corporate and education sectors, while also positioning Somerville for long term growth.

“Our simplified solution pillars ensure stronger alignment with our operations and technology teams, supporting our go-forward strategy to ease the burden for our customers, cementing our position as the leading IT solutions provider to the mid-market,” chief executive Craig Sommerville said.

“The IT world is complex and becoming more difficult for organisations to acquire the right skills, navigate the product landscape and make smarter IT investments in a crowded vendor market, all while ensuring they’re up to date with the latest security threats and vulnerabilities. Our customers rely on us to make their IT journey as easy as possible to help them grow and thrive.”

The previous structure also had four business units, namely networking, connectivity services, professional services and managed services.

Speaking to CRN, Somerville said, “Security was sort of splattered across all of the different business units and whilst it's deep and has been a strong part of our business for years. it wasn't identified so it was hard for the customer to look at us and go, ‘okay, they're a focused security buyer’.”

“[The new structure] was really for tidying up those disciplines and getting them into the logical technical groups that they should have sat in.”

Partners and customers join Sommerville for the rebranding launch

The rebrand also coincided with Somerville’s recent relocation to a new office in the Sydney suburb of St Leonards, which also suits the hybrid working model for the whole staff.

Somerville said the company was set to move to a larger office before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the change in work arrangements prompted management to pivot.

“We completely re-engineered and re-architected what we felt was the right working environment for us, then went to the market to look for property,” he said.

“We found a nice high-end tenancy, but it's only half the size [of our previous office]. So we've reduced the size of our tenancy and we no longer have [enclosed] offices, using a fully open working environment.”