Somerville's Kevin Koelmeyer joins Sydney MSP Infinet

Sydney-headquartered Infinet Network Solutions has appointed Somerville Group CISO Kevin Koelmeyer to lead its security and networking technologies business.

Infinet, with offices in Brisbane and Melbourne, specialises in business transformation advisory, IT services, voice and data, procurement and more.

Koelmeyer is tasked to lead Infinet’s security practice and build and run a team of IT security pros to design, deploy and manage security systems.

“We are extremely excited to have Kevin head up our security practice, after a long 8-month executive search,” Infinet group director Stephen Rowney said.

“Kevin’s work style and values complement our leadership team. His decades of industry experience will be advantageous to our global portfolio of clients.”

Koelmeyer had been with Somerville since 2013, holding various technical roles before moving up to chief information security officer in May 2021. He led the development and management of the company’s private cloud and security portfolio.

Prior to Somerville, Koelmeyer worked at Macquarie University, Michael Page, Keells Business Systems and Media Solutions.

“By joining Infinet, I know I can help build a world class security posture for many customers,” Koelmeyer said.

“I am passionate about cyber security, and have been for well over 15 years. I felt it was time to take my extensive security expertise and join a company whose security vision and strategy aligned with my thinking. Infinet was a perfect fit.”