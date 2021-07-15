SonicWall: ‘Imminent risk’ of ransomware attack

SonicWall is warning of an imminent risk of a ransomware attack targeting Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 series and Secure Remote Access (SRA) products in a security notice today.

“Organizations that fail to take appropriate actions to mitigate these vulnerabilities on their SRA and SMA 100 series products are at imminent risk of a targeted ransomware attack,” said the platform security vendor in an urgent security notice today.

“SonicWall has been made aware of threat actors actively targeting Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 series and Secure Remote Access (SRA) products running unpatched and end-of-life 8.x firmware in an imminent ransomware campaign using stolen credentials,” SonicWall said.

“The exploitation targets a known vulnerability that has been patched in newer versions of firmware.”

SonicWall said it “strongly suggests” customers still using 8.x firmware take immediate action. Organisations using the end-of-life SMA and/or SRA devices running firmware 8.x should either update their firmware or disconnect their appliances, according to the security notice.

The security warning is specifically for SonicWall’s SMA 100 and the older SRA series, with SMA 1000 series products are not affected.

In order to provide a transition path for customers with end-of-life devices that cannot upgrade to 9.x or 10.x firmware, SonicWall is providing a complimentary virtual SMA 500v until October 31, 2021.

“As additional mitigation, you should also immediately reset all credentials associated with your SMA or SRA device, as well as any other devices or systems using the same credentials,” SonicWall said. “As always, we strongly recommend enabling multifactor authentication (MFA).”

This is not the first time SonicWall has had large cybersecurity risks this year. In February, the company confirmed its Secure Mobile Access 100 tool had a critical zero-day flaw a day after researchers said the vulnerability was being exploited in the wild.

Last month, it was reported that private equity firm Francisco Partners and activist hedge fund Elliott Management are preparing to sell SonicWall after nearly five years of ownership.

This article originally appeared at crn.com