Sony names Ingram distie for TV, audio products

Sony has dropped long-time distie partner Directed Electronics for its TV and audio range of products, which have now been picked up by Ingram Micro.

In a statement, Sony added that Directed Electronics would retain distribution rights to Sony’s car audio range and added the company “would like to thank Directed for their years of service across TV and audio products and look forward to continuing this partnership for the distribution of Sony’s Car Entertainment range.”

This is the first hardware addition to Ingram’s portfolio in some time as the distie has been increasing its focus on software and cloud services, adding vendors like RPA provider UiPath, working with security provider Sophos to onboard MSPs, and deepening ties with Amazon Web Services.

“Sony Australia has a proud commercial history with Ingram Micro,” said Sony Australia & New Zealand managing director Yuzo Otsuki.

“I look forward to embarking on this new chapter with Tim and his team and I’m excited for years of strong growth together.”

Sony Australia and New Zealand country chief executive added, “We are enthusiastic about this partnership. Sony continues to be a leader and innovator in consumer electronics across the world and our renewed partnership will see us deliver Sony’s premium value range through to our valued business partners.”