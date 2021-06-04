Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Sony names Ingram distie for TV, audio products

By on
Sony names Ingram distie for TV, audio products

Sony has dropped long-time distie partner Directed Electronics for its TV and audio range of products, which have now been picked up by Ingram Micro.

In a statement, Sony added that Directed Electronics would retain distribution rights to Sony’s car audio range and added the company “would like to thank Directed for their years of service across TV and audio products and look forward to continuing this partnership for the distribution of Sony’s Car Entertainment range.”

This is the first hardware addition to Ingram’s portfolio in some time as the distie has been increasing its focus on software and cloud services, adding vendors like RPA provider UiPath, working with security provider Sophos to onboard MSPs, and deepening ties with Amazon Web Services.

“Sony Australia has a proud commercial history with Ingram Micro,” said Sony Australia & New Zealand managing director Yuzo Otsuki.

“I look forward to embarking on this new chapter with Tim and his team and I’m excited for years of strong growth together.”

Sony Australia and New Zealand country chief executive added, “We are enthusiastic about this partnership. Sony continues to be a leader and innovator in consumer electronics across the world and our renewed partnership will see us deliver Sony’s premium value range through to our valued business partners.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution ingram micro sony

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services

Most Read Articles

15 Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2021

15 Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2021
Aussie Broadband upgrades forecast despite NBN woes

Aussie Broadband upgrades forecast despite NBN woes
Optus results reveal damage done by 2020

Optus results reveal damage done by 2020
PC shipments to keep growing despite chip shortages

PC shipments to keep growing despite chip shortages

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?