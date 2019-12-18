Sophos adds monthly billing to MSP menu

Security vendor Sophos has added new product offerings to its MSP Connect program, giving them the option to be billed monthly.

Sophos’s Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Cloud Optix offerings are now available to managed service providers and other partners with the option for flexible monthly billing.

MTR is a fully-managed service that provides threat hunting, detection and response services, while Cloud Optix helps discover and secure customer assets stored in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Sophos also added integrations with professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) software from Datto, Kaseya and ConnectWise Manage. Doing so allows partners to automate manual data entry and invoicing.

Sophos Global MSP vice president Scott Barlow told CRN that the ability for an MSP to be empowered to offer fully-managed threat hunting detection and response services on a monthly subscription will help them stand out in the crowd.

“[MTR as a monthly subscription] will allow MSPs to improve their margins and outsource those capabilities to a team of experts that will enable them to now provide 24/7 security to rapidly identify and neutralize all of these new sophisticated and complicated threats that can sometimes go undetected,” Barlow said.

“Now MSPs have those capabilities to go into their customer base and look at their offerings more holistically and up-sell and cross-sell.”

Sophos currently offers most of its Sophos Central endpoint products as a monthly subscription through MSP Connect, including disk encryption, mobile security, email security, firewall and phishing simulation.

“Sophos is leading the market and providing easily managed next-gen security products and programs, and the commitment to the partners is really designed to ensure partner success,” Barlow said.

“We wanted to align how Sophos offers products to partners with how MSPs and other partners would offer products and services to their end-user customers. In the MSP space, it is all a monthly subscription, so now they can also pay Sophos on a monthly subscription basis as well.”

Speaking on the PSA and RMM integrations, Barlow said Sophos aims to make it easy as possible to work with the vendor.

“We’ve expanded a lot of the integrations to help MSPs increase their operational efficiency and lower their costs, so that they can scale their business without having to interact with manual data entry and transfer the information from one application to another,” Barlow said.