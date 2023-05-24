Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners

By on
Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners

Security vendor Sophos has named the winners of its Sophos ANZ Partner Awards 2023 at its APJ Partner Update 2023.

The company’s director of channel sales Charles de Jesus said "as a channel-first, channel-best organisation our partners are the key to our success, and we would like to pay tribute to our award-winning partners for their outstanding achievements and thank them for their strong support and contributions to Sophos.”

National managed service provider (MSP) ASI Solutions took home the ANZ Partner of the Year which they received for being the partner with the highest year-to-year sales growth and the most significant contribution to new customer sales of Sophos products, such as Intercept X.

ASI Solutions director Justin Lowe said that the award “shows the tremendous work ASI Solutions team and Sophos have done over the past year to build our partnership and is aligned to our ongoing commitment to building best of breed security solutions to protect our customers from the continuously evolving threat landscape.”

Sydney-based MSP RODIN Business Solutions scored Sophos’ ANZ Rising Star of the Year Award for excelling in the Sophos program and achieving substantial growth in terms of billings, MDR billings and new customer and deal registration acquisition and investment in activities.　

BlueChip InfoTech won ANZ Distributor of the Year for earning the highest year-on-year revenue growth from Sales of Sophos’ products.

The distributor's sales director Ron Jarvis commented that the award was a “testament to our team and the work they do in partnership with Sophos to help our valued resellers deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity.

