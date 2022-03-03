Sophos names new APJ channel chief

Sophos named former Quest Software exec Chad Cleevely as its new channel chief for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

He replaces former channel chief John Fox, who left the company in January to join CrowdStrike.

With the Sydney-based role, Cleevely will lead Sophos’ channel across the APJ working with its distributors Ingram Micro and Bluechip Infotech, as well as partners and customers.

Last year, the vendor named IT channel veteran Charles de Jesus as its new channel director for Australia and New Zealand. He replaced Natasha Lambert, who left Sophos in November 2021 after five years with the company to join Palo Alto Networks.

Cleevely joins from Quest Software where he spent more than five years and was ultimately the company’s channel chief for APJ. During his five-year tenure, he also spent time leading the regional sales team.

Cleevely’s career highlights include various sales and channel leadership roles with Dell Technologies, IBM and Symantec.

“The channel is a key priority for Sophos, and we are excited to welcome Chad to Sophos to lead this very important part of our business for APJ,” Sophos APJ boss Gavin Struthers said.

“Chad brings more than 20 years experience in the channel, gained through senior sales and managerial roles for some of the world’s leading technology organisations.

“Chad is a valuable addition to the Sophos channel community across the region and I look forward to working with him to deliver next-generation cybersecurity to the market.”

Cleevely said he was “delighted” to join the security vendor “on its mission to deliver innovative and highly-effective cybersecurity solutions to IT professionals and the channel that serves them”.

“The threat landscape continues to evolve at an alarming pace, and I am excited by the opportunity to work with Sophos’ partners across the entire region to help keep organisations safe from this ever-changing threat environment,” he added.