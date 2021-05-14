Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Ingram Micro has signed up to push recruitment of new managed services partners to Sophos’s MSP Connect Flex program thanks to an expanded partnership agreement.

The initiative aims to expand Sophos’ reach across Australia and New Zealand,

“Those who aren’t yet on board with Sophos can align themselves with the vendor and start delivering managed security solutions based on its proven technology,” Ingram Micro cloud services director Trent Gomersall said.

Ingram pointed to the market opportunity outlined by The Australian Cyber Security Growth Network’s (ACSGN) findings that the global cybersecurity market will be worth $270 billion by 2026 with 77 percent of cybersecurity spending being directed to external managed security services, and that spending on reseller-provided cybersecurity products and services is projected to increase by 8.4 percent annually over the same period.

“Of course, good security isn’t about spending alone – it is about selecting and implementing solutions which appropriately mitigate the risks faced by individual businesses. By adding Sophos to their inventory, resellers in Australia and New Zealand have a recognised name capable of effectively combating threats which are now a daily part of doing business,” Gomersall added.

Sophos MSP Connect Flex is designed for MSPs and provides the option to integrate service-based pricing into a single monthly billing report delivered through the Sophos Central Partner Dashboard.

Commenting on the partnership, Sophos ANZ channel sales director Natasha Lambert said, “The increased sophistication of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, combined with the ongoing issue of trying to attract and retain skilled cybersecurity personnel, has seen organisations turn to external experts such as MSPs.

“This trend has helped drive Sophos MSP business growth in ANZ significantly in the past year and we are now looking to accelerate this growth through Ingram Micro. With Ingram Micro’s expertise in the cloud partner space coupled with the success of our alliance overall, it makes perfect business sense to join forces to expand Sophos MSP Connect Flex in Australia and New Zealand.”