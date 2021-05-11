Sophos to open data centres in Sydney

Cybersecurity vendor Sophos has announced plans to open data centres in Sydney in August to help provide critical additional regional capacity for Sophos Central.

The new facility will be hosted in AWS and opened alongside facilities in Montreal, Canada, in July and in Tokyo, Japan, in September, adding to Sophos’ existing data centres in the United States, Ireland and Germany.

“The Sophos Australian data centre will be based in a secure AWS data centre, and all implementation, architecture, security, and operations of the Sophos Central platform will be performed by Sophos,” the company said in a statement to CRN.

The new capacity aims to support the growing global demand for Sophos Central, the company’s cloud management platform running Sophos’ cybersecurity product portfolio.

“As a global leader in cybersecurity, Sophos understands the growing need to provide solutions to data sovereignty for organisations with strict national or local regulatory or policy requirements,” Sophos APJ regional vice president Gavin Struthers said.

“Additionally, with the fast and massive migration to cloud computing, some organisations simply want to store their data in a specific geographical location. With a planned data centre in Australia, Sophos would be able to address these critical business issues, both of which impact Australian cybersecurity buying decisions.”

Sophos said it aims to provide organisations of all sizes, in both private and public market sectors, with the flexibility of an in-country data centre and the ability to store, manage and access data locally from Sophos Central.

The initial products and services in the portfolio with access to the new data centres include Sophos’ extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint, server, encryption, Cloud Optix, and Managed Threat Response solutions.

“With cyberattacks like ransomware now more complex and costly, organisations need to prioritise innovative cybersecurity products and services that are intuitive and operate from a single, integrated cloud management console,” Struthers added.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for organisations and channel partners to align with Sophos for the world’s best threat protection and detection and data storage options.”

A previous version of this story ran with the headline "Sophos to build data centres in Sydney". This has been corrected to remove any unintended implication that the security vendor would be constructing these facilities.