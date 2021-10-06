Sophos to replace Arrow with Ingram Micro to align with regional distie strategy

By on
Sophos to replace Arrow with Ingram Micro to align with regional distie strategy

Cybersecurity vendor Sophos has has appointed Ingram Micro as its new distributor for Australia, replacing long-time partner Arrow ECS.

The appointment is part of a wider agreement covering Asia-Pacific, with Ingram now carrying the vendor’s full security range in Australia immediately.

Sophos will also conclude its distribution agreement with Arrow ECS in 2022, following an almost ten-year run as partners. The vendor appointed Arrow, then known as Distribution Central, in 2012 via its specialist security business unit Firewall Systems.

A Sophos spokesperson told CRN, “Today’s announcement is an extension of our current global and local relationships with Ingram Micro. Moving forward, Sophos’ two distributors in Australia are Ingram Micro and Bluechip Infotech.”

Ingram Micro said the agreement covers Sophos’ full range of next-generation software and hardware products and threat response services. It also expands on an existing partnership, which was centred on managed service provider offerings.

“Ingram Micro has both proven support programs for resellers and a dedication to achieving results for the vendors it represents,” Sophos ANZ managing director John Donovan said.

“With initiatives such as the APAC Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Ingram Micro has shown its commitment to supporting its vendor channel ecosystem, which dovetails nicely into Sophos’ channel-best go-to-market approach.”

Donovan added that Sophos’ global partner program was built on profitability, partnership and product, and adapts to the needs of today’s resellers, managed service providers and cybersecurity experts.

“We believe our approach aligns strongly with Ingram Micro’s and that adding Sophos to its portfolio of products will give Ingram Micro’s partners more cybersecurity solutions to help protect their customers from the fast changing threat landscape,” he added.

Ingram Micro director of advanced solutions Brett Armstrong said, “It’s our aim to provide unrivalled cybersecurity solutions and support to our resellers so they have all the tools they need to respond to the increasingly complex cybersecurity needs of their customers. Adding Sophos to our portfolio helps us further this goal.”

“The Sophos product and response services range covers the full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions for both business and home users with endpoint, network, email, and mobile security, encryption, and managed threat response. The combination of Sophos’ solutions and our aggregated security services and solutions – spanning consulting to delivery – will meet the needs and opportunities in the market.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
arrow ecs distribution ingram micro sophos

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Chip shortage could delay iPhone 13 deliveries

Chip shortage could delay iPhone 13 deliveries
Tesserent raises $25m, two new acquisitions in the works

Tesserent raises $25m, two new acquisitions in the works
Cradlepoint pilfers Meraki talent to lead APAC sales

Cradlepoint pilfers Meraki talent to lead APAC sales
TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief

TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?