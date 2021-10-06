Sophos to replace Arrow with Ingram Micro to align with regional distie strategy

Cybersecurity vendor Sophos has has appointed Ingram Micro as its new distributor for Australia, replacing long-time partner Arrow ECS.

The appointment is part of a wider agreement covering Asia-Pacific, with Ingram now carrying the vendor’s full security range in Australia immediately.

Sophos will also conclude its distribution agreement with Arrow ECS in 2022, following an almost ten-year run as partners. The vendor appointed Arrow, then known as Distribution Central, in 2012 via its specialist security business unit Firewall Systems.

A Sophos spokesperson told CRN, “Today’s announcement is an extension of our current global and local relationships with Ingram Micro. Moving forward, Sophos’ two distributors in Australia are Ingram Micro and Bluechip Infotech.”

Ingram Micro said the agreement covers Sophos’ full range of next-generation software and hardware products and threat response services. It also expands on an existing partnership, which was centred on managed service provider offerings.

“Ingram Micro has both proven support programs for resellers and a dedication to achieving results for the vendors it represents,” Sophos ANZ managing director John Donovan said.

“With initiatives such as the APAC Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Ingram Micro has shown its commitment to supporting its vendor channel ecosystem, which dovetails nicely into Sophos’ channel-best go-to-market approach.”

Donovan added that Sophos’ global partner program was built on profitability, partnership and product, and adapts to the needs of today’s resellers, managed service providers and cybersecurity experts.

“We believe our approach aligns strongly with Ingram Micro’s and that adding Sophos to its portfolio of products will give Ingram Micro’s partners more cybersecurity solutions to help protect their customers from the fast changing threat landscape,” he added.

Ingram Micro director of advanced solutions Brett Armstrong said, “It’s our aim to provide unrivalled cybersecurity solutions and support to our resellers so they have all the tools they need to respond to the increasingly complex cybersecurity needs of their customers. Adding Sophos to our portfolio helps us further this goal.”

“The Sophos product and response services range covers the full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions for both business and home users with endpoint, network, email, and mobile security, encryption, and managed threat response. The combination of Sophos’ solutions and our aggregated security services and solutions – spanning consulting to delivery – will meet the needs and opportunities in the market.”