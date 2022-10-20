Southern Cross Electrical Engineering switches to Rimini Street for Oracle support

Perth-headquartered Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (SCEE) has switched to third-party Oracle support provider Rimini Street for the support of its Oracle applications.

SCEE provides electrical, instrumentation, communication and maintenance services to the commercial, mining, industrial, utility, transport, and energy industries.

A Rimini Street press release touting the win claimed that Oracle was requiring a “mandatory, expensive, and unnecessary upgrade to maintain full vendor support, despite SCEE’s current release being stable, proven and meeting its needs.”

Rimini Street group vice president and regional general manager Oceania Daniel Benad said, “Unfortunately for many organisations, annual maintenance fees from the vendor aren’t just expensive, but they drain valuable internal resources”.

SCEE group ICT manager Imre Szabo said, “Annual support and maintenance from Oracle were just too expensive, and the various nuances made the applications difficult to manage internally – it was not meeting our needs”.

“Moving to Rimini Street has freed us to improve business services, workloads and processes, and ensured we don’t have to undertake an expensive and unnecessary upgrade from an Oracle version that is perfect for our needs,” Szabo stated.

Szabo added that “Moving to third party support wasn’t just about reducing cost, but also reducing the effort required to deal with the software vendor,” praising Rimini Street’s “great reputation for providing exceptional service while also being incredibly easy to work with”.