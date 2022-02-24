Spark to transfer tower assets to new subsidiary as revenues rise

By on
Spark to transfer tower assets to new subsidiary as revenues rise

Spark has announced a new infrastructure subsidiary, TowerCo, as its B2B dealings continue to grow, driving revenue growth for the ISP.

The company’s total revenue for the first half of FY22 reached NZ$1.89 billion, an increase of 5.2 percent over the same period in the previous year. This saw the company’s profit rise by 21.8 percent to $179,000.

While its broadband revenue took a 3.9 percent dip due to a “highly competitive market”, according to Spark, it gained 5 percent revenue for mobile services, which, it said, made it the “fastest growing NZ mobile provider by connections and revenues year-on-year”.

Spark’s trilogy of “future market” areas all saw growth—Spark IoT connections increased 31 percent to 623,000, Spark Health won a national contract for digital services with Health New Zealand and saw a 25 percent increase in revenue, and even the sports streaming service Spark Sport’s revenue grew, despite the impact of the pandemic on the sporting world. 

Cloud, security and service management revenues grew by 3.2 percent to $224 million, while procurement and partner derived revenue shot up 27.6 percent to $301 million.

“We are pleased to see the strategic ambition Spark set back in 2020 coming to fruition, with future markets now making a significant contribution to revenue growth, and targeted investments in simple, digital customer experiences, data and artificial intelligence, and critical infrastructure differentiating Spark in the market,” said Spark NZ chair Justine Smyth. “The Board and I are particularly pleased to see this growth driven by highly engaged people – with Spark achieving its highest employee engagement to date during the half.”

TowerCo 

The decision to create a new subsidiary dedicated to its network infrastructure came about after a review of its infrastructure portfolio in FY21. 

Spark will transfer its passive mobile tower assets, its 1500 mobile sites that support its active network assets including the core network and radio equipment. 

“We can see globally that shared ownership models are an effective way of improving returns from infrastructure assets that are not critical to competitive advantage. In mobile, our active assets are what drives our competitiveness – including our core network and radio equipment. These assets leverage our spectrum holdings, provide differentiated customer experiences, and support our wireless aspirations,” explained Spark CEO Jolie Hodson.

“Our passive mobile assets, on the other hand, are the physical towers that support this active equipment. By separating these assets into a subsidiary model, we can improve utilisation through coverage expansion, future service innovation, and increased tenancy, while delivering efficiencies in build, maintenance, technology, and lease costs as we expand mobile coverage across Aotearoa.” 

At this point, the company has no plans to bring on any third-party capital for the new business. The process is expected to take several months.

Last year, Aussie telco giant Telstra sold 49 percent of its telecommunications towers business, InfraCo Towers, to a consortium for $2.8 billion.

The stake was sold to a consortium comprising Australia's sovereign wealth fund Future Fund and super funds Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper.

CRN NZ is set to launch in the coming weeks. Contact NZ bureau chief Ben Moore for more information.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
network infrastructure new zealand spark nz telco

Partner Content

How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche
Dicker Data to acquire Hills distie biz for $20m

Dicker Data to acquire Hills distie biz for $20m
Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO

Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO
Swoop acquires Sydney's Luminet for $8m

Swoop acquires Sydney's Luminet for $8m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?