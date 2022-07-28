Spirit-owned Nexgen becomes first partner to offer Cisco Webex Wholesale in APJC

Spirit Technology subsidiary Nexgen has become the first Cisco partner to offer the vendor’s new Webex Wholesale offering in its Asia-Pacific, Japan and China region.

Launched last week, Webex Wholesale is a new managed service offering offered through a wholesale route to market for partners serving SMB customers. The offering is a single commercial agreement between Cisco and channel partners, and includes a self-service platform used to deliver managed services for Webex.

In an ASX announcement, Spirit said 81 percent of Nexgen sales will include a Cisco component, with the subsidiary committing to minimum purchases that will support $85 million in Cisco Total Contract Value (TCV) signings.

“Spirit and especially Nexgen have long had a strong sales focus and culture, and this is now being coupled with world-class service and support packages,” Spirit managing director Julian Challingsworth said.

“Managed IT, unified voice solutions, and cyber security services are all high-growth B2B sectors, and we are confident our coming financial results will reflect the hard work being done by our team behind the scenes. This deal is an exciting harbinger of what lies ahead.”

Spirit said the deal would enhance customer experience and also expects it would provide Nexgen higher levels of retention and satisfaction.

Webex Wholesale is geared towards small businesses with 250 users or fewer, which Cisco aims to help transition its 30 million-plus seat install base of BroadSoft customers to the cloud.

The program also offers consumption-based billing and gives partners multiple invoicing options, including a committed model where the partner would agree to doing an agreed volume of Webex business over a set period of time for a discounted price through Cisco.

The first managed services packages through the new wholesale route to market include Webex Calling, common area calling, Webex Meetings and Webex Suite.

Based in Sydney, Nexgen provides phone systems, printers, security cameras and cybersecurity services to small and medium enterprises. Spirit Technology acquired the company in March for $50 million, which the company called its largest acquisition to date.