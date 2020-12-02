Spirit Technology acquires security services firm Intalock for $15m

ASX-listed Spirit Technology Solutions has acquired Brisbane-based security services provider Intalock for $15 million.

Intalock specialises in security services including advisory, assessment, technical services and managed services and response. It also operates a security operations centre.

Its vendor partners include Splunk, Crowdstrike, Mimecast, Microsoft Azure and more, while having some “bluechip” corporate and government clients.

Spirit said the acquisition would increase its share of the corporate and government markets in line with its growth plans for this year and beyond.

The company can now also cross-sell and deliver bundled security services with data, cloud and voice.

“The Intalock acquisition brings a highly sophisticated cyber security offering. A number of esteemed cyber security leaders from Intalock will join Spirit, along with a blue chip customer base under the Spirit umbrella,” Spirit managing director Sol Lukatsky said.

“It propels Spirit into a new segment of the market and positions us as a credible contender for market share in the enterprise and government segment and enhances the cyber security offering for our existing customers.”

Intalock chief executive Julian Haber said, “We couldn’t be prouder and more excited to join Sol and the Spirit team.”

“Their 2021 strategy for Spirit Technology Solutions is very unique and we can’t wait to help Spirit scale quickly as Spirit shareholders. We’re already working on a number of large corporate opportunities together.”