Spirit Technology continues growth hot streak from new contract wins

By on
Spirit Technology continues growth hot streak from new contract wins
Sol Lukatsky (Spirit Technology)

Spirit Technology Solutions has posted strong revenue, earnings and profit growth as its pivot to IT services through an aggressive acquisition spree continues to pay off.

In the half year ended 31 December 2020, the company reported revenue of $44 million, up 253 percent year over year, and EBITDA of $3.4 million, up 320 percent from $800,000 the previous year.

Spirit also reported $500,000 in net profit after tax, compared to a $700,000 loss reported in H1 of FY2020. Underlying EBITDA, which excludes business acquisition and integration costs, share based payments and restructuring costs, increased 176 percent to $4.4 million.

“This excellent result validates the strength of our business strategy and our sharp focus on execution. It is particularly pleasing to deliver a profitable H1 FY21 in a period of investment in scaling up the business, building a national brand and integrating multiple acquisitions,” Spirit managing director Sol Lukatsky said.

“We’ve been able to adeptly respond to the changing needs of business, as their IT&T needs become increasingly complex by delivering a comprehensive bundled offering across cloud, voice, data, managed services and cyber security with a strong customer focus.

“We have further growth in our sights as we launch new products, continue to expand our reseller network and realise the benefits of the investments made over the past year and during 2021.”

Spirit said the increase in sales was due to increased traction in the SMB and corporate markets, reporting a 221 percent increase in contract value to $23.1 million. Recurring revenue is also up 99 percent to $21.1 million.

The company said the larger value recurring revenue contracts it has secured have a longer duration as a result of Spirit’s new ability to cross-sell its managed services and security offerings, alongside a data product range.

“We are winning materially sized complex contracts across the corporate and enterprise space thanks to our long-standing relationships combined with ability to resource at scale and therefore deliver a competitive offering,” Lukatsky added.

“The Spirit X platform enables us to provide the right data products at attractive price points, overlaying this with high-value MSP service offerings delivered by leaders in their respective fields. The swift integration of the businesses we’ve acquired over the past year has meant we’ve been able to seize these opportunities.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
services sol lukatsky spirit technology telco

Partner Content

EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation

Most Read Articles

Oracle names new exec to lead government push

Oracle names new exec to lead government push
Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021

Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021
Swoop Telecommunications to relist on ASX

Swoop Telecommunications to relist on ASX
Microsoft continues push for customers to leave on-prem

Microsoft continues push for customers to leave on-prem
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?