Spirit Technology shakes up board with Intalock CEO Julian Haber as executive director

Spirit Technology Solutions has appointed Julian Haber its cybersecurity boss and CEO of subsidiary Intalock as its new executive director.

Effective today, Haber replaced Spirit chief technology innovation officer Mark Dioguardi, who retired from the board position but will remain in the Spirit executive team.

Haber will also continue in his current role and oversee Spirit’s cybersecurity business and growth strategy.

“It’s an amazing honour to be invited to join the board of directors at Spirit Technology Solutions. As someone who is passionate about technology and Spirit, I look forward to working more closely with [CEO] Sol [Lukatsky] and the board, as we assist our customers in achieving their business outcomes,” Haber said in the ASX announcement.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity to work with an exceptional board led by [chairman] James [Joughin], as we continue to transform Spirit into Australia’s leading provider of modern and secure digital workplaces.”

Haber founded Brisbane-based Intalock in 2011 as an IT security services specialist, providing advisory, assessment, technical services and managed services and response. Its vendor partners include Splunk, Crowdstrike, Mimecast, Microsoft Azure and more.

Spirit acquired the company in December 2020 for $15 million as part of its plan at the time to increase its share of the corporate and government markets and grow the business further.

Haber also previously worked at Symantec from 2006 to 2011, leading its public sector business for Queensland, Northern Territory and Pacific Islands. He also spent some time at Data#3 and Volante in various sales roles.

Also in the announcement, Spirit board chair James Joughin thanked Mark Dioguardi for his stint as board director.

“Mark has been an integral board member for the past three years,” Joughin said.

“He has been instrumental in the business growth, acquisition integration and redirection of strategy over that time. We thank Mark for his input and enthusiasm over his time on the board.”