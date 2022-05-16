Spirit Technology Solutions managing director Sol Lukatsky to depart

Spirit Technology Solutions has announced managing director Sol Lukatsky will depart the company after close to three years.

The ASX-listed IT and telco services company said Lukatsky will step down as managing director effective 2 July 2022.

Executive director and CEO of subsidiary Intalock Julian Haber will step in as interim managing director while Spirit commences a search for Lukatsky’s permanent replacement.

“Sol has made a significant contribution to the growth of Spirit over his tenure,” Spirit board chairman James Joughin said.

“The board is very grateful for his hard work and dedication to the company and wish Sol all the very best for his future.”

Lukatsky joined Spirit in 2018 as chief sales and marketing officer before being named managing director the following year to succeed Spirit co-founder Geoff Neate.

Prior to Spirit, Lukatsky was chief executive of e-learning company Global Learning Support and Workstar from 2015 to 2017 and regional director of fintech firm Dun and Bradstreet from 2013 to 2015.

He also worked at Challenger Mortgage Management in a variety of senior roles from 2005 to 2009, and remained with the firm after its acquisition by National Australia Bank in 2009 before departing in 2015.

Spirit said Lukatsky led the company through “a phase of significant growth and transformation” when it pivoted from its origins as wireless telco provider Spirit Telecom to its current iteration as IT and telco service provider Spirit Technology Services through a number of acquisitions.

From the 2020 financial year, Spirit acquired Arinda IT, Phoenix Austec, cloud and security specialist CloudBT, Melbourne-based MSPs Trident Computer Services and Neptune Managed Services, Intalock and Nexgen.

Lukatsky also oversaw Spirit’s divestment of its direct to consumer business and communication tower portfolio.

Spirit offers business internet, managed IT support, cyber security, voice, data services and cloud storage services to small- and medium-sized business enterprises.