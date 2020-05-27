Spirit Telecom launches enterprise NBN service to resellers

Spirit Telecom has launched its NBN Enterprise Ethernet (NBN EE) range of products on its business-to-business digital sales platform Spirit X.

NBN EE is a layer 2 wholesale enterprise-grade fibre service that provides faster speeds, improved reliability and a dedicated service team compared to the NBN’s residential offerings.

Spirit will sell the offering to both resellers and direct customers through Spirit X, alongside other internet products from Opticomm, TPG, DGTek, FG Telecom, Vocus and Spirit’s own telco network.

Spirit managing director Sol Lukatsky said the launch of NBN EE moves Spirit into a new phase of growth.

“Additionally, the Spirit X product range is being promoted via our first national marketing campaign. Spirit X has already generated over 6200 service qualifications and leads in a few months,” Lukatsky said.

“With the ability to service a much larger number of businesses, Spirit can drive greater awareness of the platform and continue to fill the demand for bundled, high-speed internet links and IT services in one offering.”

