Spirit Telecom makes $6.9m double MSP acquisition

Spirit Telecom has acquired the owner of two Melbourne-based managed services providers for $6.9 million.

The telco acquired Trident Business Group and its MSPs Trident Computer Services and Neptune Managed Services.

As part of the deal, both Trident and Neptune will comprise of a new business division called Trident IT Solutions, which will focus on providing custom-designed cloud-based IT and internet solutions for schools, hospitals, aged care providers and medium-sized businesses.

In an ASX announcement (pdf), Spirit managing director Sol Lukatsky said, “This is a transformational period for Spirit and through the acquisition of these businesses, Spirit will build and strengthen cloud, security, data and managed IT services capabilities whilst providing entry into target growth verticals including schools, health and aged care.”

“The existing Spirit IT&T division will continue to focus on the SMB sector with the new Trident IT Solutions division targeting higher value complex segments.”

Trident Computer Systems CEO Katie Bentley will also join Spirit as the CEO of Trident IT Solutions, while Neptune CEO Geoff Bentley will join as Spirit’s chief sales officer.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Spirit, and I am ecstatic to be joining in the capacity of CEO of Trident IT Solutions,” Katie Bentley said.

“Bringing two businesses together opens doors for both of our organisations — Spirit’s strength in fixed-wireless internet and breadth of managed IT services means that we can now create market-leading IT solutions for businesses across Australia.”

Spirit expects the acquisition to be completed on 17 February, subject to some closing conditions.

Earlier this month, Spirit revealed it has a “healthy acquisition pipeline with multiple targets in DD [due diligence] stage or negotiation” and a $5 million facility from the Commonwealth Bank to help it chase its prey.

CRN has previously covered both Trident and Neptune, as they have enjoyed success helping clients move either in to or out of clouds.

In 2017, Trident helped natural resources and mining company Vale Australia move to an on-premises HPE SimpliVity setup, away from operating in a public cloud. In the same year, CRN chatted to Neptune's Geoff Bentley about customers transitioning into cloud.