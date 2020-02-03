Spirit Telecom reveals $5m war chest for ‘multiple’ acquisitions

Spirit Telecom’s acquisition drive will continue, with the MSP telling investors it has a “Healthy acquisition pipeline with multiple targets in DD [due diligence] stage or negotiation” and a $5m facility the Commonwealth Bank to help it chase its prey.

The company has also said it is testing the waters for a push to serve retailers through an alliance with a major operator of shopping malls.

In a half-year update for investors (PDF), Spirit reported that acquisitions such as those of LinkOne, Phoenix Austec and CloudBT have already contributed to strong growth, with B2B revenue hitting $9.5m, up 77 percent H1 19. Managed services acquisitions have also been good for business, contributing “an additional $2.1m in accretive revenue for the half.”

The update also revealed that Spirit has “Signed [a] Trial JV with Vicinity Centres to roll out new transmission towers across key shopping centres and to provide IT services to retailers.”

Vicinity Centres owns and/or manages 63 retail properties, among them the flagship Chadstone mall in Melbourne. If Spirit can get a foothold in those properties, and their myriad tenants, it could give the carrier all sorts of growth possibilities – especially if it can parlay the position into work across chains that reside in multiple Vicinity properties!

Other items of interest the company revealed to investors included:

Total revenue growth up 33 percent to $12.3M on H2 19 and up 51 percent on H1 19.

Recurring revenue up three percent (11 percent annualised) in Q2 over Q1.

Spirit X digital platform showing immediate impact. In Dec 19 new sales up 87 percent YoY and a record $1.9M in Total Contract Value sold in a short/holiday period month.

B2B average contract length sold now at 36 months in Q2. Up 4 months on H1.1

B2B TCV2 for H1 20 up 32 percent on H2 19 and up 83 percent to H1 FY19. B2B services including pending installations for H1 up to $9.8M (pending installation $2.7M)

Strong balance sheet: total $7.31M available (at end of Q2 $2.31M cash & $5.0M CBA facility for acquisitions

The company also reported the following milestones for its data networks:

Sydney network expansion of 2,000km 2 of 50Mbps -100Mbps coverage across Sydney metropolitan area potentially reaching a further 2.5 million people and more than 50% of Sydney’s populated areas.

of 50Mbps -100Mbps coverage across Sydney metropolitan area potentially reaching a further 2.5 million people and more than 50% of Sydney’s populated areas. 200km 2 of high speed 1Gbps coverage with 33 network-ready (lit) buildings with minimum speeds of 100Mbps.

of high speed 1Gbps coverage with 33 network-ready (lit) buildings with minimum speeds of 100Mbps. Launch of Horsham network completed on budget and on time for the VIC Gov with signed customers.

Start of build of Morwell network for VIC Gov.

Spirit has also announced its acquisition of CloudBT has closed.